Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,807,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $74,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Zynga by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zynga by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 891,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zynga by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zynga by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,157. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

