Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,322 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,521,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Zynga by 67.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $91,724.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,100.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,803,157 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

