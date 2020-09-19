Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 66,372 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

