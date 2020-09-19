ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.66. 5,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Company Profile (NYSE:ZBK)

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

