Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,897.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZLDSF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

ZLDSF opened at $86.00 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

