Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

ZTCOY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

