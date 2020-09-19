Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

FBNC opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $614.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 169.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 128,324 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 93,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 95.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

