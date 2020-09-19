Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Endava stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.