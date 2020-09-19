Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of CPSS opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.