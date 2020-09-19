Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

AstroNova stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter worth $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

