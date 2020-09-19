Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.