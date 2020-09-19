Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

