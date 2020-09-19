Zacks: Analysts Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 441.82% and a negative net margin of 3,331.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

