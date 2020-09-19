Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is benefiting from strong momentum across the FoodTech business. Also, robust Media Services remain tailwinds. Additionally, the company’s strengthening B2B logistics services are contributing well to the top-line. Additionally, robust Yandex.Drive and Geolocational services are benefiting the company. Further, strength across the company’s core search business is a positive. Furthermore, improving momentum across Taxi, Classifieds and Experiments segments is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are hurting Yandex’s ride-hailing business. The social-distancing restrictions induced by coronavirus pandemic are headwinds. Further, declining advertising spending due to the ongoing pandemic scenario is a major concern.”

Several other analysts have also commented on YNDX. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BCS upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after acquiring an additional 664,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

