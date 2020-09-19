Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

