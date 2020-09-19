WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 718,578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of WP Carey worth $80,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WP Carey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,321,000 after buying an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after buying an additional 96,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WP Carey by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.33 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

