Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Gregory T. Ackerson Sells 10,869 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,782.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $30.60 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

