Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Gregory T. Ackerson Sells 10,869 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,782.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $30.60 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
