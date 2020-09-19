WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.77

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.77 and traded as high as $43.25. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 124,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 53.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.