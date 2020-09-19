Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $7.12. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 73,458 shares trading hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.15% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

