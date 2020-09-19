Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $87.17 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

