Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

WLMS stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $72.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

