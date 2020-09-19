WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

Analyst Recommendations for WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

