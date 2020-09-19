WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

