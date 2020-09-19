Western Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,152,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 5,996,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.6 days.

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

