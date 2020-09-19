Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.