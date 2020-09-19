Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

