Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.36. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 149,451 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%.
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.