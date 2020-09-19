Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.36. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 149,451 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

