Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Weir Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

