Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

WASH opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $576.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.60. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

