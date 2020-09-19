Vroom to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43.
Shares of NYSE VRM opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $75.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $261,000.
