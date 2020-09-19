Vroom to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE VRM opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $75.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $261,000.

