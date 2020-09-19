Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Shares Up 0.4%

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.90 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.97). 351,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 341,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.30 ($0.97).

Several research firms have issued reports on VVO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vivo Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $905.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20.

In other Vivo Energy news, insider Christian Chammas sold 181,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £132,424.92 ($173,036.61). Also, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,850 ($32,470.93).

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

