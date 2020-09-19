Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.20. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 16,442 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

