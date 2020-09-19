Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Veolia Environnement from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

