Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
Ventas has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years.
VTR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.
In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.