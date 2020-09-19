Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Ventas has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.