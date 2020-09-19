UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stake Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.02. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

