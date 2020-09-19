UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of UniFirst worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,701,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 94.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.02. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

