Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

