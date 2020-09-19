Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.
In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
