TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 2.2%

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

