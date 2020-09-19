Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.28 and a beta of 1.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

