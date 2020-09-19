Truist Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $152.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price upped by Truist to $152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 514.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

