Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

TGI opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 526.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 604,382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 371,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 919.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

