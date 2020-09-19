Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

