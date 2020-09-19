Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

