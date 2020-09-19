Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TWER opened at $0.23 on Friday. Towerstream has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
About Towerstream
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.