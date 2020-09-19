Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of TSEM opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 210,635 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

