Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

