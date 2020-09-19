Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 8,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

