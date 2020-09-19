Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 46.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 61.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

