TheStreet Upgrades First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to B

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.