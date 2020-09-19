TheStreet Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “B-“

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.