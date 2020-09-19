TheStreet Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “B-“

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CTRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
