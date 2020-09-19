TheStreet Lowers Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) to D+

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Yirendai presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. Yirendai has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Yirendai by 408,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

